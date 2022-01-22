Top BLA commander killed in Afghanistan over ‘financial dispute’

KARACHI: A commander of outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has been killed over a financial dispute in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

The terrorist commander was identified as Razak aka engineer who was a resident of Ahmed Wal area of Nushki and was living in Afghanistan for quite some time.

“He was involved in fundraising for the outlawed BLA besides also smuggling weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan through Nushki route,” they said.

The sources further shared that Razak has also claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Quetta in 2011 besides his involvement in other major terrorist acts in the Balochistan province.

This is not the first time that a terrorist commander has been killed in Afghanistan recently as on January 10, the most wanted terrorist in Pakistan and outlawed TTP spokesperson, Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani, was killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani was killed in an undisclosed location of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Khurasani had been appointed as banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson in 2014 after Shahidullah Shahid and renowned for his anti-Pakistan stance.

It was learnt that Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani had been operating a training camp for TTP terrorists in Miranshah to disturb the peace situation in Pakistan.

After the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azab by Pakistani armed forces, Khurasani fled to Afghanistan and later he was appointed as TTP spokesperson. The outlawed commander had reportedly been busy merging the factions of TTP.

