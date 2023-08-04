Top brand raises prices of motorcycles in Pakistan

The top brand in Pakistan, Atlas Honda has raised the prices of the motorcycle from Rs3,000 to Rs5,000 which will be taken into effect on August 5, ARY News reported on Friday.

Atlas Honda raised the price of CD-70 to Rs157,900 with an increase of Rs3,000, whereas, the price of Dream 70 was hiked to Rs168,900 after an increase of RsRs3,000.

Rs5,000 has been increased for Pridor which took its price to Rs208,900. The new price of CG-125 was fixed at Rs234,900, Rs390,900 for CB-125F and Rs493,900 for CB-150F.

In March, in the backdrop of rupee depreciation against the US dollar and an increase in sales tax, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) had increased the prices of its cars of various models by Rs1 million.

As per a circular issued to the authorised dealers, the new price of high-end Civic variant crossed Rs10-million mark – the first time in the country’s history.

‘Keeping in view further increase in exchange rate and rate of sales tax from 18% to 25% on 1,400cc and above CKD vehicles. HACPL (Honda Atlas) has to increase current prices”. The new prices came into effect on March 14.

Following the recent price hike, the Civic RS 1.5L variant is now available at Rs10.199 million.

The rate of the low-end City MT 1.2L rose Rs220,000 to Rs4.799 million. The price of 1.2L City CVT jacked up by Rs200,000 and it will now be sold for Rs4.929 million.

Meanwhile, the 1.5L City CVT will now be sold for Rs5.549 million after an increase of Rs530,000. On the other hand, the new price of BRV CVT S is Rs6.529 million after an increase of Rs580,000.

The rate of HRV VTI S was increased by Rs800,000 and the new price is Rs8.199 million.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s auto sector remains engulfed in various crises, with a number of automakers announcing complete or partial shutdowns in recent months citing various reasons.