Top classic science fiction movies

Science fiction is the stuff of dreams and that is precisely the reason for unending popularity of sci-fi films.

Though it is not easy to precisely define this particular genre yet at its core each work of science fiction deals with a great unknown. Sci-fi movies have proved that these types of films provide best escapes, distractions, or parallels given viewers’ situations and perspectives.

The art of creating speculative fiction came to the fore in 19th century but it did not reach the world of films till the beginning of the 20th century. Initially, this genre produced mediocre films rated low but slowly the genre reached the stage whereby it put humanity in context

with the makings of the universe and gradually spawned many of the greatest philosophical films the 20th and 21st centuries.

“Marooned” that came out in 1969 is about three astronauts played by Richard Crenna, Gene Hackman, and James Franciscus who are on their way back to Earth when an engine fails, leaving them in orbit. A frantic rescue mission is launched as the crew’s oxygen begins to run out.

Marooned was released four months after the Apollo 11 landing.

‘The man who fell to Earth’ was David Bowie’s first starring film role came in 1976 when he played Thomas Jerome Newton—an alien who crash-lands on Earth and begins trying to find a way to transport water to his home planet

‘Close Encounters of The Third Kind’ was released in in 1976 was written and directed by Steven Spielberg and it was his second major project after “Jaws,” and the film enjoyed almost as much success. The movie follows UFO sightings, beginning with Roy Neary, played by Richard Dreyfuss in Indiana.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” was widely praised, receiving eight Oscar nominations and winning for Cinematography.

Back to the Future came out in 1985 and it was another time-traveling film, “Back to the Future” features Michael J.Fox as Marty McFly, a young man who accidentally travels back in time to when his parents were in high school.

Christopher Lloyd plays the outlandish scientist who tries to help Marty get back to the future

and prevent too much interference.

The Abyss came out in 1989 and in it James Cameron moves his vision underwater in “The Abyss,” a movie about a sunk American submarine that a SEAL team is sent in to recover. During their recovery, the team finds extraterrestrial beings that add pressure to an already tense situation.

Total Recall was released in 1990.

In “Total Recall,” Douglas Quaid played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) begins having strange dreams about Mars and a woman who lives there. After certain events unfold, Quaid begins to realise that these visions may be more than just dreams.

Extremely pleasing visually, the movie is nevertheless considered by some to be overly violent.

