Top End T20 Series 2025: Perth Scorchers beat Pakistan Shaheens to reach finals

Perth Scorchers defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs in the first semi-final of the Top End T20 Series 2025 at The Gardens in Darwin on Sunday.

With this win, Perth Scorchers secured their place in the final, while Pakistan Shaheens suffered their second consecutive semi-final exit in the tournament.

Batting first, Perth Scorchers posted 155 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. They were in trouble mid-innings after losing six wickets for 69 runs due to disciplined bowling from Pakistan Shaheens’ spinners.

However, Nicholas Hobson and Matthew Kelly added a vital 44-run partnership for the seventh wicket to lift their side past 150. Hobson top-scored with 59 off 43 balls, while Kelly contributed 23 from 19.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Saad Masood claimed three wickets for 21 runs, while Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim Jnr picked up two each. Faisal Akram also took one wicket in the middle overs.

Chasing 156, Pakistan Shaheens struggled from the start, losing three wickets for just 17 runs inside five overs.

Khawaja Nafay scored 26 and captain Muhammad Irfan Khan added 17, but the rest of the batting line-up collapsed quickly. Wasim Jr fought back with 25 runs, but Pakistan Shaheens were bowled out for 107 in 17.1 overs.

Keaton Critchell starred for Perth Scorchers with three wickets for 13 runs, while Bryce Jackson and Matthew Kelly took two each. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Also Read: Naqvi addresses Babar, Rizwan exclusion from Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan Shaheens had earlier finished second in the points table with four wins from six matches in the Top End T20 Series 2025, but their campaign ended at the semi-final stage once again.

Perth Scorchers will now play the final of the Top End T20 Series 2025, aiming to lift the title after this strong performance.