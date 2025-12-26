As 2025 comes to an end on this December 26, a year defined by geopolitical tensions, heroic interventions, and cultural reckonings, certain individuals have dominated global headlines. Here is our list of top five international newsmakers of 2025.

From Sydney’s shores to New York’s streets and beyond, their stories reflect the year’s highs and lows. Here, we spotlight five standout figures, starting with a everyday hero who became a global icon.

1. Ahmed Al Ahmed: The Bondi Beach Hero

In one of 2025’s most harrowing events, a mass shooting at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on December 14 claimed 15 lives and injured dozens more. Amid the chaos, Ahmed Al Ahmed, a 43-year-old Syrian-Australian father of two and fruit shop owner, displayed extraordinary bravery by tackling and disarming one of the gunmen. Shot multiple times in the process, Ahmed may lose his arm, but his actions undoubtedly saved countless lives. The incident, which prompted Australia to declare a National Day of Reflection, highlighted ongoing debates on gun control and community resilience.

Global outpouring of support followed: a GoFundMe campaign raised over $2.6 million for his recovery, presented to him in hospital. Ahmed’s story transcended borders, earning praise from world leaders and symbolizing immigrant heroism in multicultural societies. As he recovers, his legacy inspires calls for better mental health support and security measures at public venues.

2. Zohran Mamdani: The Mayor Reshaping New York

Zohran Mamdani, a Bowdoin College alumnus and democratic socialist, made history in November 2025 by becoming New York City’s 111th mayor—the first avowed socialist in the role. His election victory capped a year of progressive momentum, focusing on affordability amid skyrocketing living costs. Mamdani’s platform includes rent freezes, free public transit, and enforcing landlord compliance, drawing on advice from former FTC Chair Lina Khan to tackle corporate monopolies.

His transition team raised a record $3.7 million, outpacing predecessors, signaling strong donor support for his vision. Internationally, Mamdani’s win resonated as a model for urban socialism, influencing discussions in cities like London and Toronto.

His inaugural committee, featuring celebrities like Ms. Rachel and Cynthia Nixon, plans a public block party swearing-in on January 1, 2026. Policies impacting education, security, and cultural events, such as the Israel parade, have sparked debate within New York’s diverse communities. As he assumes office, Mamdani’s emphasis on government efficiency—”have government do its job”—positions him as a beacon for global left-wing reforms.

3. Donald Trump: The Tariff Warrior and Policy Overhauler

Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025 ignited a year of bold, divisive actions that reverberated worldwide. Launching extensive tariff wars against nearly every major economy, he aimed to protect U.S. interests but sparked global trade tensions and supply chain disruptions. Key executive orders targeted immigration, energy deregulation, and a larger U.S. military presence in the Western Hemisphere to combat migration. His administration, criticized for its overwhelmingly white composition, fired high-profile Black leaders and scrubbed federal websites of certain content.

Internationally, Trump’s policies contributed to a Gaza ceasefire and shaped AI investments, while his national security strategy emphasized space superiority and 6G dominance. Under DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, mass deportations and border crackdowns drew protests but fulfilled campaign promises. Trump’s 2025 defined a new era of American isolationism, influencing elections in Europe and Asia, and cementing his status as a polarizing force in global politics.

4. Ms. Rachel: Advocate for Gaza’s Children

Rachel Griffin Accurso, known as Ms. Rachel from her popular children’s YouTube series “Songs for Littles,” emerged as a vocal humanitarian in 2025, risking her career to spotlight Gaza’s children amid ongoing conflict. In interviews, she declared her willingness to forgo opportunities with those silent on Palestinian suffering, emphasizing her “deep care for children everywhere.” A highlight was her Glamour Women of the Year appearance in November, wearing a dress adorned with artwork from Gaza kids, bringing their voices to a global stage.

She shared their art on Instagram, amassing millions of views and sparking conversations on child welfare in war zones. Despite backlash, including nominations for “Antisemite of the Year” by critics, Ms. Rachel persisted, collaborating on educational content and fundraising for famine relief. Her advocacy influenced celebrity activism and policy discussions, earning praise from outlets like PBS and NPR for amplifying marginalized voices. As part of NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s inaugural committee, she bridged entertainment and politics, making her a newsmaker for compassionate influence.

5. Prince Andrew: The Royal in Perpetual Scandal

Prince Andrew’s 2025 was marred by a dramatic fall from grace, as resurfaced Epstein ties led to his stripping of royal titles and eviction from Windsor mansion in October. New revelations, including a 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, intensified scrutiny over allegations of sexual assault when victims were underage—claims he vehemently denies. The scandal prompted Britain to rethink place names linked to him and fueled debates on royal accountability.

Documentaries and investigations exposed a decades-long cover-up, with former protection officers recounting his temperamental behavior. The death of accuser Virginia Giuffre complicated potential prosecutions, but Epstein files kept the story alive. Internationally, Andrew’s low-key Epstein connections drew minimal new evidence but symbolized elite impunity.

His sidelining reflected broader royal reforms under King Charles, making him a cautionary tale of privilege undone by persistent controversy.

Top five international newsmakers of 2025 encapsulate this year’s turbulent spirit: heroism amid tragedy, bold governance, unyielding advocacy, disruptive leadership, and accountability’s long shadow. Their impacts will linger into 2026 and beyond.