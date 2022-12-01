‘Top Gun: Maverick’ takes flight to theatres again

Tom Cruise starrer Hollywood blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is set to make a rare return to cinemas for one last time.

Just three weeks before the Box Office juggernaut premieres on the streaming portal of Paramount, the entertainment giant is re-releasing the film in premium cinemas for the one last time.

As per the reports, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit the premium cinema screens including IMAX on December 2, for a two-week limited run.

Currently, the critical and commercially acclaimed ‘Top Gun’ sequel stands as the 11th highest-grossing film in Hollywood history with a total collection of $1.486 billion, and now with this exclusive re-release, the lifetime collection is expected to cross $1.5 billion before the film makes its digital debut.

It should be noted here that Cruise-led ‘Maverick’ needs to sell tickets worth $29 million to snatch the 10th spot of the 2015 actioner ‘Furious 7’, while the business of at least $33 million will make it replace Marvel’s ‘The Avengers’ from the 9th place.

It is pertinent to mention, the Box Office juggernaut had quite a few records claimed to itself with the lengthy run at the ticket windows earlier this year. Among several others, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the highest-grossing domestic film of Paramount Pictures, while it is also the highest-grossing movie of Cruise’s entire career.

