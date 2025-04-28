‘Top Gun: Maverick’ writer’s cousin sues makers

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ screenwriter Eric Singer’s cousin has sued the makers of the film, claiming non-payment for the scenes he wrote in the film.

Led by Hollywood action star Tom Cruise, the 2022 film proved to be a blockbuster, grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

With a $1.48 billion gross, the film ranks as the 11th highest-grossing movie in history worldwide.

Three years after the film’s release, screenwriter Eric Singer’s cousin, Shaun Gray filed a lawsuit, claiming that he worked on the script for five months with his cousin and director Joseph Kosinski, according to a report by Variety.

“This action seeks justice for Gray, a talented screenwriter, manipulated and exploited by Hollywood power players, and demands accountability from Defendants that profited prodigiously by misappropriating Gray’s creative work,” the lawsuit states.

The complainant alleged that he wrote several key action scenes, which ended up in the Tom Cruise title and “made it a smash hit.”

Claiming joint ownership of the film’s copyright, Gray demanded an injunction that would preclude Paramount from infringing on his copyrighted material during the pendency of the suit.

Paramount, however, rejected his claims as a spokesperson labled the lawsuit an attempt to benefit from the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

“This lawsuit, like the one previously brought by Mr. Toberoff in an attempt to benefit off of the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ is completely without merit,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement.

The 2022 sequel followed decades after Tony Scott’s 1986 ‘Top Gun,’ which helped cement Tom Cruise as a rising movie star. As well as being a commercial hit, the movie was also nominated for Best Picture at last year’s Oscars.