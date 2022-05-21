Top Hollywood Thrillers To Make Your Day!

Thrillers are rated to represent best of all worlds and quality cinematic thrillers make people to remain at the edge of their seats.

A little mystery, some taut action sequences and the occasional romantic encounter and the movies remain popular for long. There are still plenty of top thrillers out there that veer into

action movie territory, sparing the slow burn for a nonstop barrage of fights, explosions

and death-defying showdowns.

Big-budget action sequences or not, most thrillers tend to emphasise the human element. As a result, viewers are more inclined to care about the characters and invest in the story.

Not only that, but because thrillers often weave a more intricate narrative, the best ones reveal additional layers of meaning and detail with every viewing, making them compulsively watchable over and over again.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

The movie was directed by Sidney Lume. As much a comedy and a drama as it is a thriller, 1975’s “Dog Day Afternoon” is based on the true story of a man who robs a bank to pay

for his partner’s sex reassignment surgery operation.

What follows is a media circus for the ages. Al Pacino stars in the lead role and bears a striking resemblance to his real-life counterpart.

Persona (1966)

In this complete mind-meld of a film, director Ingmar Bergman tells the story of a young nurse and her patient, who has unexpectedly stopped speaking.

The two relocate to a remote cottage where the lines between the two begin to blur to the point where the nurse has trouble distinguishing herself from her patient.

Often thought to be Bergman’s masterpiece, the film touched on almost every controversial subject out there, from abortion and family relationships to sexuality and even vampire mythology.

The Great Escape (1963)

This John Sturges directed film ventured out by putting actor Steve McQueen in a POW escape movie is virtually guaranteeing one of he best thrillers of all time.

That movie was “The Great Escape,” and it features McQueen leading a group of allies out of a German internment camp. Charles Bronson stars as the chief tunneler, drawing upon his previous experience as a coal miner for the role.

Hereditary (2018)

The director of the film is Ari Aster that revolves around the saying that no one can outrun their past but never was it so true as in “Hereditary,” the story of the death of a matriarch, whose daughter and grandchildren begin to uncover a series of frightening secrets about their ancestry.

Starring Toni Collette, the film was made on a $10 million budget and brought in more than $80 million worldwide.

The Wicker Man (1973)

A British police sergeant pays a call to the island of Summerisle, searching for a missing

girl.

When he arrives on the island, he discovers that its residents have forsaken Christianity to practice a form of Celtic paganism.

The film was based on the David Pinner novel, ‘Ritual’ and was remade in 2006 starring

Nicolas Cage.

