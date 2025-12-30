Top Pakistani News Stories of 2025

2025 was a pivotal year for Pakistan, marked by significant geopolitical shifts, heightened regional tensions, and persistent internal challenges. From relations with the United States to a near-war crisis with India, the nation navigated a complex landscape of opportunities and crises.

This article highlights the top stories that defined Pakistan’s trajectory, drawing from year-end analyses and major events.

1. Thaw in Pakistan-US Relations and Strategic Repositioning

Pakistan experienced a remarkable resurgence in global diplomacy, particularly with the US under President Donald Trump. A key White House meeting between Trump and Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, symbolized the “Trump-Munir bromance” and shifted bilateral ties from drift to warmth. The US praised Pakistan’s role in de-escalating the May India-Pakistan air war, leading to Pakistan nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Economic agreements included $500 million deals on rare earths and mineral refining, plus $1.25 billion in EXIM Bank financing for Balochistan’s Reko Diq projects. Additional pacts with China ($8.5 billion investment, J-35 jets), Russia (steel mill revival), Saudi Arabia (defense pact), Azerbaijan ($4.6 billion JF-17 deal), and restored ties with Bangladesh underscored Pakistan’s strategic pivot, outshining India in regional geopolitics.

2. May India-Pakistan War: Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos victory

In the May 2025 conflict, sparked by India’s Operation Sindoor missile strikes in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan effectively countered and imposed significant costs on India, particularly in the aerial domain.

Pakistani forces, leveraging advanced J-10C jets, PL-15 missiles, and HQ-9 air defenses, reportedly downed several Indian aircraft—including up to five or six advanced fighters such as Rafales—during intense engagements on May 7-8, while intercepting a high percentage of incoming Indian drones and missiles.

This defensive success prevented deeper Indian penetration, forced New Delhi to acknowledge losses (though downplayed), and shifted the momentum, compelling India to seek a ceasefire on May 10 after four days of escalation.

Pakistani leaders and international observers, including references in a US congressional report to Pakistan’s “military success” through Chinese weaponry, highlighted this as a strategic setback for India’s punitive approach, reinforcing deterrence and exposing vulnerabilities in its air operations without territorial gains. The outcome bolstered Pakistan’s diplomatic standing and arms partnerships, while underscoring the risks of India’s escalation strategy.

3. Surge in Terrorism and Internal Security Crises

2025 emerged as Pakistan’s deadliest year for violence in a decade, with over 3,300 fatalities from terrorism, including 2,100 terrorists, 664 security personnel, and 580 civilians. A resurgent Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch insurgency, and over 10 bomb blasts exacerbated the crisis. March saw the Jaffar Express hijacking and Baloch protests killing security personnel. Airstrikes on Kabul targeted threats, amid border tensions.

4. Devastating Floods and Natural Disasters

Massive floods from June to September ravaged five provinces, causing over 1,000 deaths, vast agricultural and industrial losses, and displacing millions. This compounded economic woes, with infrastructure still recovering by year-end.

5. Economic Developments: Growth Amid Challenges

Pakistan’s GDP grew at 2.6%, down from 2.8% in 2024, reflecting slowdowns from floods and insecurity. However, retail payments surged to $592 billion in Q1 FY26, signaling digital economy growth. Seed sector reforms and international investments, like those in minerals, offered bright spots.

6. PIA Privatization and Aviation Milestones

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) transitioned to new ownership from April, resuming UK flights amid broader aviation reforms.

7. Sporting Highlights: Cricket Victories and Hosting

Pakistan hosted its first ICC event since 1996, winning a series against India 6-0 and Lahore Qalandars claiming their third PSL title. Babar Azam’s 32nd century added to the year’s positives.

Our under-19 and emerging talents won both Asia Cups.

In summary, 2025 positioned Pakistan as a key geopolitical player through diplomacy and investments, yet internal security, political instability, and natural disasters posed severe tests. As 2026 approaches, stability remains elusive, with experts urging balanced multipolarity to sustain gains.