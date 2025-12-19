Top selling cars in Pakistan during 2025

ISLAMABAD: Sales of four-wheelers or cars have jumped up in Pakistan as the sales touching 15, 442 unit with customers flocking to showrooms.

The trend shows customers heightened confidence owing to lowering inflation and newly developed attraction for new hybrid models.

Whereas, the country automobile sector continued its remarkable recovery in November 2025, with total car sales up ticking 15,442 units, representing a 53% up compared to November 2024, when 10,163 units were sold.

The overall trajectory signals a sustained rebound in consumer demand.

On the other hand, cumulative sales have reached 75,042 vehicles during the five months of fiscal year 2026 (5MFY26).

S.NO Car Units YOY MOM 1 Suzuki 6,615 units +23% -11% 2 Alto (Suz) 4,069 units 3 Toyota 3,833 units +75% -15% 4 Honda 2,609 135% 5 Hyundai 1,001 units +38% -8% 6 Hyundai Porter 45 units 7 Suzuki Swift 1,367 units, +16.8% 8 Suzuki Every 572 units +10.9% 9 Isuzu D-Max 45 units 66.7%

As per the latest research, the uptick in auto sales is fueled by easing inflation, normalized supply chains, and the launch of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, which are attracting more buyers.

They predict that this rising momentum will continue into next year, signaling a bright future for Pakistan’s automobile sector.

The sale of vehicles and cars registered a significant jump, increasing by 52 percent year-on-year, as per the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

However, PAMA also noted that car sales declined by 11 percent on a month-on-month basis.

A total of 15,442 cars were sold in November, while 50,856 vehicles were sold during the first five months of the financial year 2025.

Overall car sales saw a substantial 48 percent annual jump, reaching 75,000 units.

Moreover, sales of two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles also increased by 38 percent in November 2025, reaching 165,753 units for the month, according to PAMA.

In October this year, an amazing 67 percent rise reported in car sales across the country,

Analysts declared the progress to lower interest rates, easing inflation, a more stable macroeconomic environment, and improving consumer sentiment, which supported stronger demand across segments.

The car sales jumped to 17,174 units in the last month of September, while in the last September the vehicles overall sales were 10, 297 units which were the decrease Month on Month (MOM) basis as 14,050 vehicles were sold in the last August.

The car sales recorded 42, 267 units in the first Quarter (FQ) 1QFY26.

The uptick not only reported in four-wheelers but two-wheelers and three wheelers also witnessed a superb rise of 21 percent annually.

The overall sale of motorcycles and rickshaws remained a staggering 1,58,941 units in September this year.