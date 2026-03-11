Top selling cars in Pakistan- March 2026 update

ISLAMABAD: The sale and production of cars in Pakistan recorded strong growth during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2025–26, increasing by 45.53 percent and 52.31 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The surge reflects a revival in economic activity and growing consumer confidence in the automobile market.

According to official data from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), 97,900 cars were sold between July and February, up from 67,267 units during the same period last year. Meanwhile, production rose to 104,652 units from 68,708 units.

Analysts attributed the significant growth in automobile sales and production to the government’s prudent economic policies, improved macroeconomic indicators, easing inflationary pressures and relatively stable exchange rates, which helped restore consumer purchasing power and boost demand for vehicles.

Among individual models, Honda sales increased by 49.91 percent, rising from 10,265 units last year to 15,389 units. The combined sales of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris grew 75.70 percent to reach 23,900 units, up from 13,602 units.

The Suzuki Swift saw a substantial jump of 99.33 percent, from 5,295 to 10,555 units, while Hyundai Elantra sales climbed to 1,743 units from 965 units, indicating rising consumer interest in mid-sized sedans.

Suzuki Cultus sales increased to 3,423 units from 1,887 units, while Suzuki Alto remained the country’s top-selling model, with sales rising to 36,694 units from 28,194 units, reflecting strong demand in the small car segment.

The Suzuki Every also saw a sharp increase of 250.03 percent, rising from 1,577 units to 5,520 units, largely due to higher demand in the light commercial and small transport segments.

The transition toward cleaner transportation gained momentum as 210 units of the newly launched Dewan Honri-VE electric vehicle were sold during the eight-month period.

On the production side, Honda output rose 57.77 percent, from 10,065 units to 15,880 units, while Toyota Corolla and Yaris production increased 76.85 percent, reaching 24,475 units. Suzuki Swift production climbed 96.46 percent to 10,684 units, and Hyundai Elantra production increased to 2,142 units from 1,135 units.

Suzuki Cultus production rose to 3,125 units from 1,880 units, and Suzuki Alto production jumped to 43,798 units from 28,334 units. Suzuki Every production saw a modest increase of 6.37 percent, reaching 3,905 units. Additionally, 208 Dewan Honri-VE electric vehicles were produced during the period, reflecting the gradual entry of electric mobility into Pakistan’s automobile sector.

Industry experts believe that continued policy consistency, improved financing facilities, and stable economic conditions could further support growth in the automobile industry, strengthening the manufacturing sector and generating employment opportunities in the coming months.