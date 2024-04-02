Top taxpayers to be awarded ‘Pakistan Honour Card’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to award top taxpayers with ‘Pakistan privilege and honour cards’, which will entitle them to avail some special services, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that ‘Pakistan privilege and honour cards’ will be awarded to 65 top exporters and as many as taxpayers.

Along with some special services and blue passports, the receptionists will be invited to the annual dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, sources claimed.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will soon start issuing honour cards following approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier in March, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed concerned departments to take measures against tax defaulters and evaders on an emergency basis.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the track and trace system, Shehbaz Sharif also directed the formation of an inquiry committee to determine who was at fault.

The prime minister said that obstacles in the way of the track and trace system should be identified within seven days. PM Shehbaz tasked the committee to come up with recommendations for the automatic system of taxation in factories.

The prime minister voiced his displeasure and questioned why the track and trace system wasn’t working properly. He directed the concerned officials to avail services of world-renowned organizations for the track and trace system.