Year in Review: Top videos that became viral memes in 2023

The year 2023 marked another year of meme-ories. Like in past years, many online turned to memes as a form of escapism.

Memes are a new way of expressing your emotions; it is a form of art. Memes have bridged those divides with their blend of visuals, catchphrases, and shared experiences. Furthermore, memes have even offered a beacon of hope in tough times, allowing us to laugh together.

But considering how fast-paced the world of social media can be, you’d be forgiven for not remembering every viral tweet or trend that you had chuckled on this year.

So, to help jog your memory, we have listed some of the best memes of 2023 from Moye Moye to Qudrat Ka Nizam.

Moye Moye meme

The ‘Moye Moye’ trend was one of the most popular memes this year. The tune originated from the chorus of the song ‘Džanum’ by Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora.

The song first went viral on the social media platform TikTok but soon spread across all other platforms. Countless memes, parodies, and comic dance reels were created using this song.

Surprisingly, the internet mistook the words ‘Moje More’ as it actually spelt “moje more” (meaning “my nightmares”). With around 1.4 million reels on Instagram alone, social media users, including celebrities, had a blast utilising the phrase to depict humour.

Aayein meme

A single-word response by Aditya Kumar, a sixth-standard boy from Bihar, had become internet sensation. His perplexed expression and reply, ‘Aayein?’ (loosely translated as “Pardon, please?”) after being asked about his favourite subject sparked laughter.

It did not end there. When an interviewer asked again, the boy misunderstood the word ‘subject’ for ‘sabji’ (Vegetable) and replied ‘Baigan’ (Brinjal). Clarifying the question, the journalist said “subject” means “vishay” in Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memex pro max (@memex.pro.max)

Kumar closed his eyes and replied: “English”. He also claimed to know the spellings of numbers 55 and 100. When asked to recite an English poem or “kavita,” Kumar said he didn’t remember.

So Beautiful, So Elegant meme

This year, people found a rather comic way of complimenting others. Instead of using adjectives like “splendid” and “gorgeous”, they chose to say “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!” imitating an Indian boutique owner Jasmeen Kaur when she used the expression to praise her creations.

From content creators to celebrities everyone has jumped onto this bandwagon at some point in time.

The Indian boutique owner has a unique way of advertising her collection of salwar suits on Instagram.

In one such instance, she showed off a yellow and red-coloured set, saying it was “so beautiful so elegant, just looking like a wow!” In no time, the video picked up across social media platforms, and Kaur became a sensation overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmeen Kaur (@designmachinesuitslive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

“Program Toh War Gaya”

When we talk about memes, how can we forget Pakistani politics. Politically, this year was like a non-stop action thriller movie, and with enough drama to rival any reality show currently airing on Netflix.

Amidst all the drama, a phrase of former prime minister Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is now a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), became sensation on the internet.

Sher Afzal Marwat had engaged in a brawl with PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan after a heated argument on a talks show. The viral clip of the fight showed Afnan and Marwat shouting at each other before the latter got up and hit the PML-N senator.

In the next few seconds, the senator could be seen pushing Marwat away from him before they both disappeared from the camera’s angle. However, the anchor could be heard telling others at his studio to stop Afnan and Marwat from hitting each other and break up the fight as the talk show ended abruptly.

During a media talk, Sher Afzal Marwat was asked whether the program continued after the brawl. To which, Marwat said: “Program Kidar Jari Raha, Program to War Gaya” – the phrase which ruled the entire Pakistani memers community.

Program to ab sb ka hi war gaya. pic.twitter.com/x57JPsjMxZ — Shahzeb (@confesspain_) December 20, 2023

Lappu sa Sachin meme

Pakistan’s Seema Haider became a hot topic of discussion in the news.

Seema met Sachin, a man from Greater Noida near Delhi, on gaming app PUBG Mobile. They fell in love and Seema illegally entered India through Nepal. The mother and her children reached Greater Noida to live with Sachin.

However, the internet was ablaze with chatter about the hilarious clip featuring the woman’s PUBG-playing husband, Sachin Meena, as described by their curious neighbours.

The lady in the vibrant green saree couldn’t resist sharing her candid thoughts, wondering aloud what on earth Seema saw in such a seemingly ordinary man, a guy she even crossed boundaries for, leaving her husband behind.

Responding to a question, the woman said: “Sachin…Kya hai Sachin me. Lappu sa Sachin ha. Bolna use aave na. Bolta vo hai na…jhingur sa ladka.”

“The worst she can say is no”

She: pic.twitter.com/q1mq8Ui21m — 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 19, 2023

This memorable moment turned the lady into an internet sensation overnight. People across the web have transformed her quirky monologue into an endless series of hilarious memes and jokes, placing her in various absurd scenarios.

It’s time to take a bow! 2023 was a great year. Let’s make 2024 even better.