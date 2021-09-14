Torkham border crossing opened for pedestrian movement

KHYBER: Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been opened for pedestrian movement, quoting official sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taliban officials had suspended pedestrian movement at the Torkham border on yesterday.

The border officials on Pakistani side of the crossing point, however, said vehicular traffic was continued as loaded vehicles from both the sides crossed the border.

Pakistanis returning back to the country will undergo coronavirus tests on their entry via the Torkham border crossing, official sources said.

However, Afghan nationals will not be allowed entry in Pakistan by the border crossing, according to sources.

Pedestrian movement at the border has been restored under the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), officials said.

Pakistan had closed its border in May for pedestrian movement in order to prevent transmission of coronavirus from across the border.