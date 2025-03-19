Torkham border to reopen today after 25 days

ISLAMABAD: The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to reopen today, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, after being closed for 25 days, ARY News reported.

The decision to reopen the border was made during a flag meeting between high-ranking Pakistani and Afghan officials.

As per the agreement, all types of trade activities will resume at the Torkham border from 4 pm today. Additionally, patients will also be allowed to cross the border and pedestrian movement will also commence from Friday.

The reopening of the border has brought joy to traders, transporters, and travelers who had been affected by the closure.

Pakistan-Afghan Torkham border was closed due to a dispute over the construction of a new checkpoint on the border.

Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan share 18 crossing points, the busiest of which are the Torkham and Chaman, which connect Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province with Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Meanwhile, Interim foreign minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, sent a demarche to the Afghan charge d’affaires in the wake of a terrorist attack on two military posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district in 2023.