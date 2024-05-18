Toronto-bound PIA flight diverted to Karachi due to ‘technical fault’

KARACHI: A Toronto-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was diverted to Karachi after a “technical fault” it encountered during the take-off, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting PIA spokesperson.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, PIA flight, PK-781, departed from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad late Friday,

The technical fault with the aircraft was “minor,” but the captain preferred to return instead of continuing the long flight over the Atlantic Ocean.

“The decision to bring the plane to Karachi was made due to better arrangements at the engineering base and availability of spare parts,” Khan said in a statement.

The airlines made the arrangements for the return of the flight to Karachi as well as food, transportation and accommodation of passengers, according to the PIA spokesperson.

After resolving technical fault, the flight left for Toronto at 1pm today (Saturday) from Karachi.