Toronto Sehri & Iftar Timings - Ramadan 2026

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Toronto Canada | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Toronto Ontario

Toronto’s vibrant Muslim community, with its many mosques and cultural diversity, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in EST/EDT. Daylight saving time begins March 8, 2026, shifting clocks forward to EDT. These timings support planning for Sahur, prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in Canada (including Toronto) around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, based on astronomical calculations and announcements from organizations like the Fiqh Council of North America, Islamic Society of North America, or local moon sighting committees). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates primarily aligned with common sources such as IslamicFinder, AlAdhan (adjusted for Toronto), Nisa Foundation, and Islamic Relief Canada (using Muslim World League or similar methods). Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or mosque-specific adjustments. Always confirm with your local mosque (e.g., Islamic Foundation of Toronto, Jami Mosque), apps like Muslim Pro or Athan, or official announcements.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Toronto with Sehri and Iftar timings

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:52 am 5:53 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:51 am 5:54 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:49 am 5:55 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:48 am 5:57 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:46 am 5:58 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:45 am 5:59 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:43 am 6:01 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:42 am 6:02 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:40 am 6:04 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:39 am 6:05 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:37 am 6:06 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:35 am 6:07 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 5:34 am 6:08 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 5:32 am 6:09 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 5:30 am 6:10 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 5:29 am 6:11 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 5:27 am 6:13 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 5:25 am 6:14 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 5:24 am (EDT) 7:15 pm (EDT) 20 09 Mar Mon 5:22 am (EDT) 7:16 pm (EDT) 21 10 Mar Tue 5:20 am (EDT) 7:17 pm (EDT) 22 11 Mar Wed 5:19 am (EDT) 7:18 pm (EDT) 23 12 Mar Thu 5:17 am (EDT) 7:20 pm (EDT) 24 13 Mar Fri 5:15 am (EDT) 7:21 pm (EDT) 25 14 Mar Sat 5:14 am (EDT) 7:22 pm (EDT) 26 15 Mar Sun 5:12 am (EDT) 7:23 pm (EDT) 27 16 Mar Mon 5:10 am (EDT) 7:24 pm (EDT) 28 17 Mar Tue 5:09 am (EDT) 7:25 pm (EDT) 29 18 Mar Wed 5:07 am (EDT) 7:26 pm (EDT) 30 19 Mar Thu 5:05 am (EDT) 7:27 pm (EDT)

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12 hours early on to over 14 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in the Northern Hemisphere. Note the shift to EDT starting March 8.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Toronto and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak! 🌙 For real-time updates or jamaat-specific times, check trusted apps, local masjids, or sites like IslamicFinder.org or AlAdhan.com. Share this calendar with friends and family.