Torrential rain, floods: Uncertainty looms over Sindh LG polls

KARACHI: The second phase of local government elections in Sindh appeared to be hanging in the balance as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a report from Met Office regarding the upcoming monsoon spell, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the ECP has asked Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) to share fresh monsoon spell report with the election body. The ECP has also summoned a report from DCs and Commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad regarding the situation in rain-affected areas.

The ECP said that it will issue a final report regarding organization of LG polls in Sindh after August 24.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted another spell of rains due to another low-pressure area (LPA) developing in Sindh from August 23.

The low-pressure area in upper Sindh will likely weaken during the next 12 hours while another low-pressure area is expected in Sindh from Aug 23. Due to this weather system, monsoon currents will go through upper and southern parts of the country.

This week, the apex court Pakistan dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the second phase of Local Government (LG) elections in Sindh.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, took up the MQM-P leaders’ petition against the Sindh government, pertaining to the delimitation of constituencies for the local bodies election in the province.

During the hearing, the chief justice said it became clear that the delimitation of constituencies are carried out by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the local administration.

Comments