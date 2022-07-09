Torrential rain kills seven more people in Balochistan in 24 hours

QUETTA: At least seven people were killed in Balochistan province during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of rain-related deaths in the province from July 01 to 56 people, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, among the 56 dead during period, 22 of them were women, 24 children and 10 men.

“As many as 48 people also sustained injuries in the rain-related incidents,” it said, adding that 670 houses also sustained infrastructural damages. The areas, according to the PDMA, that remained most affected included Quetta, Loralai, Sibi, Harnai, Kohlu, Zhob and other areas.

Previously, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the current monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives as yet across the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, she said this indeed is a national tragedy. She said the most number of 39 deaths have been reported in Balochistan.

The climate change minister said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has prepared a national monsoon contingency plan, Radio Pakistan reported. She said the provinces, districts and the people have to stay alert to reduce causalities as a result of monsoon rains.

