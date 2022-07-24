Torrential rains disrupt flight operations at Karachi airport

KARACHI: At least 10 flights were cancelled and 8 had to be delayed at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to bad weather amid heavy downpours in the port city that were continued since Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

According to a CAA spokesperson, five PIA flights that were scheduled to leave from the city, PK-306, PK-370, PK-341 and PK-349, have been delayed.

Several other international-bound flights were also delayed or cancelled from Karachi airport due to rough weather.

Moreover, all national and international flights that were scheduled from Karachi have been cancelled, the CAA spox said.

Public Holiday

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad on Monday (tomorrow) for the public and private sectors due to heavy rainfall.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the decision of the public holiday was taken due to the heavy downpours across the province. Karachi and Hyderabad were continuously receiving rains since Sunday early morning at 5:00 pm.

He asked the private sector to close their offices and factories tomorrow.

Statistics of Karachi rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday released statistics of rainfall in different parts of Karachi which recorded the heaviest rainfall measuring 86.5mm in Quaidabad.

According to the weather department, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas of the port city recorded 62mm of rain, respectively.

READ: 100 DEAD, 57 INJURED IN BALOCHISTAN RAINS: PDMA

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor and Keamari recorded 54mm of rainfall, while Orangi Town recorded 49.5mm. Defence Housing Authority (DHA) recorded 44.3mm, North Karachi 39mm, Korangi 36.4mm, Nazimabad 36mm, PAF Faisal Base 35.5mm, and Saadi Town 33.7mm of rain.

Gadap recorded 29.2mm, Gulshan Mimar 28.4mm, Old Airport 27mm, and Jinnah Terminal 26.4mm of rain.

Comments