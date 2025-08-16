Torrential rains forecast across Pakistan, including Karachi, from Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted widespread torrential rains across the country, including Karachi, starting Sunday, warning of flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the PMD, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating Pakistan, while a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move westward from August 17, further intensifying activity. A westerly wave is also present, increasing the likelihood of heavy downpours.

Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan

Widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls are expected between August 17 and 19, particularly in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Hunza, Skardu, Gilgit, Astore, and Diamir.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Torrential rains are forecast from August 17 to 19 in Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flash floods death toll climbs to 307, says PDMA

Punjab, Islamabad

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and adjoining areas are likely to receive widespread rain with occasional heavy falls between August 17 and 19. Southern Punjab districts including Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and D.G. Khan may experience scattered rains with isolated heavy showers from August 18 to 20.

Sindh

Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sukkur, Larkana, and other districts may face heavy downpours between August 17 and 22.

Balochistan

Zhob, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, and Musakhel are expected to receive rain with isolated heavy falls between August 17 and 21.

The Met Office has warned that torrential rains may trigger flash floods in local streams of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, and Kashmir between August 17 and 19, while hill torrents in D.G. Khan and eastern Balochistan may also swell dangerously from August 18 to 21.

Urban flooding

Urban flooding is feared in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and other major cities. Landslides and mudslides may block roads in hilly areas of KP, GB, Murree, and Kashmir. Landslides and mudslides in hilly regions of KP, GB, Murree, and Kashmir.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning could also damage weak structures, power poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels, the PMD warned.

The public, especially travelers and tourists, has been advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas, and stay updated on the latest weather advisories. All relevant authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert and take preventive measures to minimize risks.