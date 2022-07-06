Torrential rains: Monsoon emergency helpline launched

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has launched emergency helpline 16 to respond to any emergency situation during monsoon rains.

“An emergency helpline number 16 has become functional,” said the spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Babar.

Citizens may inform the civil administration about any eventuality that happened during the rains, he said, adding that the helpline would remain functional 24 hours.

“The caller will only have to dial 16 and it will be routed to the flood emergency response department concerned”, he added.

KARACHI RAINS: DIAL TRAFFIC POLICE HELPLINE 1915 FOR VEHICLE REPAIRING

According to the Met department, under the influence of ongoing monsoon system, a rain-windstorm and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Thatta and Badin from 5th July 07th July.

Comments