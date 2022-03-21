One-man-band performance turns heads at second Dubai Metro Music Festival

José Luis Picuasi Torres, one of the musicians participating in the second edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, has left commuters mesmerised with his one-man-band show.

The Ecuadorian musician, known for his unique Andean and contemporary musical performances in the streets of Brussels, performs using different traditional instruments attached to his body, including a drum, which he carries on his back, a guitar, wind instruments, a charango, tambourine and the chajchas, a bell-like instrument that surrounds his legs. Accompanying him during the performance are two puppets and a stuffed animal that move along with his beats, as well as an alpaca fur toy that serves as his companion. Through simultaneously coordinating various instruments together, Torres is able to create several upbeat melodies to entertain his audience.

The 42-year-old self-taught musician, who previously auditioned for ‘Spain’s Got Talent’ show, says he enjoys playing music that highlights his culture and what it represents. “I always enjoy seeing people’s smiles when sharing my music,” says Torres.

Torres has previously performed in countries like Belgium, France, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, Spain as well as Japan and South Korea.

Music lovers can watch Torres perform at five metro stations, including Expo 2020, Jebel Ali, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman and Union. Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Metro Music Festival runs from 16-22 March and features an eclectic line-up of 20 local, regional and international musicians.

