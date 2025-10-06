Toshakhana-2 case nears conclusion as PTI founder's counsel completes cross-examination of final witness

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 06, 2025
    • -
  • 233 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Toshakhana-2 case nears conclusion as PTI founder's counsel completes cross-examination of final witness
Share Post Using...