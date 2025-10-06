Toshakhana-2 case nears conclusion as PTI founder's counsel completes cross-examination of final witness

The Toshakhana Case-II has entered its final phase as the counsel for PTI founder Imran Khan completed cross-examination of the prosecution’s last witness, Mohsin Haroon, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the hearing held at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were produced before the court. The judge provided both accused with documents containing 29 questions each.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Qausain Faisal Mufti, cross-examined the NAB investigating officer, Mohsin Haroon. With this, the defence has completed cross-examination of all prosecution witnesses in the case. A total of 20 witnesses’ statements have been recorded.

At the next hearing, both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will respond to the charges against them. Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand adjourned the proceedings until Wednesday.

Read more: PTI founder, Bushra to appear for Toshakhana 2 trial

It is pertinent to mention that on September 12, 2024, the FIA formed a three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Toshakhana-II case.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on NAB amendments, the accountability court had transferred the Toshakhana-II reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife from NAB to the FIA.

Earlier, the court had ordered that the record of Toshakhana-II reference be shifted to the Special Judge Central.

On July 13, NAB had re-arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in a new Toshakhana reference shortly after they were granted bail in the “Iddat Nikah” case.