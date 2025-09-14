PTI founder, Bushra to appear for Toshakhana 2 trial

RAWALPINDI: The hearing of the Toshakhana 2 case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi is set to take place tomorrow at Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.



According to the reports, Special Judge Central Islamabad, Shah Rukh Arjumand, will chair the proceedings.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are likely to appear in the courtroom during the in-camera session.

The Toshakhana 2 case, which has allegations of unlawfully retaining a high-value Bulgari jewellery set gifted during a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, continues to draw national attention to the PTI founder.

So far, officials have taken statements from 16 witnesses for the prosecution, and cross-examinations are finished for 15 of them.

The defence team, which includes well-known lawyers like Salman Safdar, Qausain Faisal, and Mufti Arshad Tabrez, will represent the accused person. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be represented by its special team, headed by Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi.

The Toshakhana 2 case accuses that the jewellery set, valued at Rs 75.66 million, was not returned in the official Toshakhana repository as required by law.

Investigators claim that the undervaluation of the gift caused a loss of Rs32.85 million to the national exchequer.

The next hearing is expected to include further cross-examination of key witnesses, including Syed Inam Shah, the former personal secretary to Imran Khan.

Earlier, the hearing for the Toshakhana 2 case, scheduled for the other day in Adiala Jail, was cancelled. The legal counsel for Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, has been informed of this decision.

However, judicial staff notified Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, of the cancellation.