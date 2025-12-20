Toshakhana-2: Court says leniency granted considering PTI founder’s age

RAWALPINDI: A special court on Saturday said it awarded comparatively lesser punishment to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-2 case, citing his age and Bushra’s status as a woman.

Special Judge Central Islamabad Shahrukh Arjumand sentenced the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi to 17 years’ imprisonment each in the case.

In the written verdict, Judge Arjumand stated: “This court, while passing the sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female. It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment”.

The court also granted both convicts the benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which allows the period of detention already undergone during the trial to be deducted from the total sentence.

As per the verdict, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) and an additional seven years under Sections 5, 2, and 47, bringing the cumulative sentence to 17 years each.

The court further imposed a fine of Rs16.45 million each on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The Toshakhana-2 case involved allegations that Imran Khan unlawfully retained a high-value Bulgari jewellery set received as a diplomatic gift during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Investigators allege that the gift was deliberately undervalued, resulting in a loss of Rs32.85 million to the national exchequer.

The jewellery set was actually valued at an estimated Rs75.66 million, according to official records.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on NAB amendments, the accountability court had transferred the Toshakhana-II reference against Imran Khan and his wife from NAB to the FIA.

The FIA formed a three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Toshakhana-II case.

The record of Toshakhana-II reference was shifted to the Special Judge Central.

On July 13, NAB had re-arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-2 reference shortly after they were granted bail in the “Iddat Nikah” case.

A total of 20 witnesses’ statements were recorded in the case.