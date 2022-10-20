Toshakhana case: ECP seeks special security measures

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the federal administration to beef up security ahead of the announcement of verdict in Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, the ECP has penned down a letter to the federal administration seeking beefed-up security ahead of the announcement of the verdict in Toshakhana reference against the former premier on Friday (tomorrow).

Sources told ARY News that the electoral watchdog has asked the administration to deploy heavy contingents of police around the ECP office and Red Zone.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission would announce its reserved verdict in the Toshakhana reference against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow).

The commission issued notices to the parties including the former premier in the case. On September 19, ECP had reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chief.

The Toshakhana case was brought before the electoral watchdog last year after the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by the then-prime minister Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

It is worth mentioning here that the former premier was facing a disqualification reference for allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts.

Comments