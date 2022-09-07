Toshakhana reference: Imran Khan submits details of gifts before ECP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday submitted his reply before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in toshakhana reference filed by the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ARY NEWS reported.

A five-member bench comprising the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings today where Barrister Ali Zafar represented Imran Khan.

“We directed you to submit the reply before the today’s hearing,” the chief election commissioner said to Barrister Ali Zafar, who tendered his apology over the delay. “I admit my mistake and apologize for the inconvenience.”

While speaking to media after the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar said that the speaker has filed a reference under Article 63 (2) without understanding its legal standing. “We have given evidence of the payments made to retain gifts from toshakhana,” he said.

“The election commission could only take action on not declaring assets within 120 days,” he said, adding the given time has passed making it only a political reference against Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan is facing disqualification reference for allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts.

During the last hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed Imran Khan to submit record of his assets in toshakhana reference filed against him by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings of the case with Khalid Ishaq representing the National Assembly secretariat and Barrister Gohar pleading case on behalf of Imran Khan.

“We were not able to submit record owing to engagements during a FIA case,” he said. “This is only a matter of record. Why is it taking so much time?” the CEC asked and directed him to submit the record before the next hearing on September 07.

Comments