Toshakhana case: NAB again summons PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman once again on June 22 for an inquiry into the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned PTI chief again after the latter failed to appear the bureau on June 21.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned him in connection with an ongoing inquiry regarding misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust, and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets.

The NAB has asked the former prime minister to appear before Combined Investigation Team (CIT) at 11:00 on June 21 for the recording of his statement.

In the fresh summons, the ex-PM has been asked to bring relevant records, including details and records of received state gifts, and records of sold state gifts and physically produce the state gifts retained.

It was alleged that he had subsequently abused his position by retaining the gifted assets worth millions of rupees.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that former PM failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a probe against former prime minister in the Toshakhana case on March 9.