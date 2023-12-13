Toshakhana case: PTI founder’s pre-arrest bail plea dismissed

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir announced the reserved verdict on Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea in the Toshakhana case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Muzaffar Abbasi said that the PTI founder’s bail petition was rejected.

He said that the arrest orders will be implemented and the anti-corruption watchdog will seek the accused remand tomorrow.

Read more: Toshakhana case: Chairman PTI challenges trial court’s order in IHC

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its verdict on the PTI founder’s plea seeking suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

The District and Sessions Court awarded a three-year jail term to the former prime minister and PTI founder in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The plea was taken up by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri. The verdict was reserved by the Islamabad High Court after hearing arguments from both sides.

Toshakhana verdict

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the then PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.