PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea in Toshakhana-II case rejected

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case have been rejected, ARY News reported.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister and his wife.

He stated that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi will be indicted in Toshakhana-II case on Monday (November 18).

Last week, the court reserved its verdict on PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s plea in the Toshakhana-II case.

During the hearing, the counsel of Imran Khan and Special Prosecutor completed their arguments whereas Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand presided over the case.

Prior to this, the FIA challenged Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, bail in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court.

The FIA stated in its plea that bail was granted in Islamabad High Court judge’s chamber and it violates Supreme Court guidelines. The FIA also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan.

Also read: Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana-II case challenged in SC

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds and the court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.