Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court initiates trial against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: After receiving the Toshakhana Reference by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a trial court in Islamabad has initiated criminal proceedings against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the district and sessions court has sent a notice to Imran Khan for tomorrow in the trial opened against him in the Toshakhana reference.

In a statement, District Election Commissioner said the trial court will hear the reference filed against the former premier for being involved in corrupt practices.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had sent Toshakhana reference to the trial court to initiate criminal proceedings against the PTI Chairman.

The reference was referred to the district and sessions judge under sections 137, 170 and 167 of the Election Act. The commission had ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former premier.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

