Toshakhana verdict: CEC gets briefing on security of ECP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday got a briefing from the administration on the security of the ECP ahead of pronouncing the verdict in the Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The election commission will announce the reserved verdict in the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan at 2:00 pm today.

On Thursday evening, the commission issued notices to the parties including the former premier in the case.

As per details, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja Along wIth the four members of the electoral body has reached the Election Commission of Pakistan headquarters.

The preparations for announcing the verdict have entered the final phase.

Meanwhile, the security of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been beefed up ahead of the announcement of its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

As per details, Punjab Rangers, FC and a heavy contingent of police have been deployed to ensure the security of the ECP in case of any situation after the verdict.

The troops have been provided with shells of tear gas, while the entry of irrelevant people into the Election Commission of Pakistan has been banned.

