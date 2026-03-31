Toss of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi delayed

The toss for the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi has been delayed due to persistent rain at Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Babar Azam-led Zalmi are coming off a dominant five-wicket victory over tournament debutants Rawalpindiz. Peshawar Zalmi chased down the massive target of 215 runs, thanks to a combined batting effort.

Mohammad Haris top-scored with a 28-ball 47, while skipper Babar (39) and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell (35*) were other notable run-getters.

Meanwhile, the three-time PSL champions Islamabad United suffered a thumping five-wicket defeat at the hands of a new-look Multan Sultans, led by Australia’s Ashton Turner.

The Sultans chased down the target of 172 runs with ease, thanks to Josh Philippe’s 55 and Turner’s unbeaten 43.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit, Shoriful Islam

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green, Mohammad Salman Mirza