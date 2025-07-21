Century’s longest total solar eclipse to occur on August 2, 2027

RIYADH: A total solar eclipse will occur on August 2, 2027, expected to be the longest visible from land in over a century.

Spanning parts of three continents, the eclipse will offer an extraordinary six minutes and 23 seconds of totality — a rare astronomical phenomenon that won’t be matched again until 2114.

According to Space.com, this once-in-a-lifetime event will captivate astronomers, skywatchers, and the public alike, with a prolonged view of the solar corona — the outer atmosphere of the Sun — which is typically hidden from view.

Where and When to Watch

The path of totality — the narrow track where the Moon completely obscures the Sun — will begin over the Atlantic Ocean and move eastward. The Moon’s shadow, roughly 258 kilometres wide, will pass over Southern Spain and mostly African and Middle East countries including Northern Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Central Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia.

The eclipse will conclude over the Indian Ocean, near the Chagos Archipelago.

In cities like Luxor, Egypt, viewers can expect more than six minutes of total darkness, while regions in Libya and Egypt are anticipated to offer some of the best viewing conditions due to their typically clear, dry August skies.

Local viewing times will vary as totality is expected between 1:30 PM and 2:00 PM CEST in Southern Spain. Whereas in Egypt and Libya, the Peak eclipse is expected between 2:00 PM and 2:30 PM EET.

Pakistan will largely miss out on the total eclipse, with only a faint partial view possible near sunset in the country’s far western regions.

What Makes This Eclipse Exceptional?

The 2027 eclipse is unique due to a rare alignment of astronomical conditions:

Earth will be near aphelion, its farthest point from the Sun, making the Sun appear slightly smaller. The Moon will be near perigee, its closest point to Earth, making it appear larger in the sky.

The eclipse will occur near the equator, slowing the Moon’s shadow across the Earth’s surface and extending the duration of totality.

These combined factors result in an unusually long eclipse that offers both scientific and visual grandeur.

A Must-See Event of the Century

With over six minutes of totality, a wide visibility corridor across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and ideal seasonal conditions in many regions, the August 2027 total solar eclipse promises to be one of the most awe-inspiring astronomical events of the 21st century.