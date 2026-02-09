"Totally Fake": NADRA Issues Alert Over Misleading Saraiki Language Videos

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday alerted the public regarding false and misleading videos circulating on social media in the Saraiki language, ARY News reported.

In a social media post aimed at raising public awareness, NADRA clarified that these videos falsely use the name of former NADRA Chairman Usman Yousuf Mubin.

The videos claim that citizens holding ID cards bearing his signature are eligible for cash prizes. NADRA has categorically rejected these claims, terming the videos “totally fake.”

The authority stated that these videos are a malicious attempt by certain elements to mislead the public.

NADRA urged citizens to remain vigilant against such fraudulent schemes and advised them not to believe or spread these baseless rumours.

Earlier, NADRA services are now accessible at more than 2,000 e-sahulat franchise locations across Pakistan.

According to NADRA statement, citizens can renew their CNICs or apply for a replacement for lost identity cards at a franchise conveniently located near their home.

For information on the nearest e-sahulat franchise, a complete list is available at the following link:

https://www.nadra.gov.pk/eSahulatFranchises

This expansion makes NADRA services more convenient and accessible for all Pakistanis, reducing the need to visit central offices.

Separately, the National Database and Registration Authority introduced a facility allowing citizens to apply for a divorce certificate from their respective Union Councils through the Pak-ID mobile application.

With this initiative, citizens can now apply for birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates directly from home using the Pak-ID app, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

To guide users, NADRA released an explanatory video outlining the step-by-step procedure for applying for a divorce certificate through the mobile application.

According to the NADRA, after completing the legal separation process, it is mandatory to obtain a divorce certificate from the relevant Union Council. However, only applicants who already possess a manual divorce certificate issued by the Arbitration Council or Union Council are eligible to apply through the app.