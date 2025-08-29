Tottenham agree fee to sign Xavi Simons: report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a €60m fee with RB Leipzig for Dutch attacker Xavi Simons.

The development was confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, stating that the Premier League club wants to complete the move as soon as today (Friday).

With deadline day fast approaching, both Chelsea and Spurs were in the race to sign the Dutch international.

“Official bid accepted, green light after Tottenham Hotspur sent a formal bid following the player’s encouragement,” he added.

The medical and other formalities are scheduled to be finalised today, Fabrizio added.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree €60m fee with RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons! Official bid accepted, green light after #THFC sent formal bid following player’s encouragement. Spurs want deal done today also on player side + medical in the next hours. Here we go, expected soon 🧨 pic.twitter.com/z8zALbTNOv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

The move will provide Thomas Frank a major boost in his forward options after a frustrating window of near misses.

They had targeted Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze. However, the negotiations didn’t turn out to be fruitful for Spurs, as Forest blocked Gibbs-White’s exit before he signed a new contract at the City Ground, and Arsenal successfully hijacked their rivals’ Eze interest in the 11th hour.

Read more: ‘Made in Pakistan’ UCL match balls make headlines

If everything goes as planned, the Dutch international would become one of Spurs’ highest earners.

Tottenham have long been interested in Simons, but there was a feeling that he was out of their reach this summer, especially with Chelsea having been working to sign him.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea had agreed terms with Simons, with the Blues having offered the player somewhere between £180,000-200,000-per-week.