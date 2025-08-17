Tottenham need to use ‘exceptional’ Richarlison smartly, says Frank

Richarlison demonstrated how crucial he is to Tottenham Hotspur with a sublime brace in their 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley, with manager Thomas Frank saying it was vital to manage the Brazilian smartly to continue getting the best out of him.

The forward struck in the 10th minute, converting a cross from Mohammed Kudus, before the pair combined again on the hour mark for a spectacular second goal, as Richarlison showcased his aerial prowess with an acrobatic effort.

“To have a striker who takes those two chances helps us to win the game. He deserves a lot of praise… Today, he was exceptional,” Frank told reporters.

“His work rate, driving the team, link-up play, hold-up play, just dominating. And then the two finishes. I’m so happy for him. Again, the performance department and medical department have done a top job to build him up…

“I’m a little bit disappointed that it’s so early that we’ve had the goal of the season, but it must be a contender!”

In just one match, Richarlison has netted half as many league goals as he managed in the 2024-25 season, when he made only 15 league appearances and spent extended spells on the sidelines due to calf and hamstring injuries.

“I think it’s fair to say that he hasn’t played every game in the last three or four seasons because of injuries, so I think we need to be smart with him,” said Frank, who was appointed Tottenham manager in June.

“What is the right answer to that? I don’t know. That can be getting out earlier, that can be coming from the bench, that can be various ways, that can be playing five games in a row.

“We need to get to know him as well. That’s the next thing. I don’t know him.”

Tottenham next travel to Manchester City for a league clash on August 23.