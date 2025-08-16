Tottenham vs Burnley: Richarlison double as slick Spurs outclass Burnley

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur launched the Thomas Frank era in emphatic style with a convincing 3-0 Premier League victory over promoted Burnley on Saturday as Richarlison’s majestic double set the tone for a dominant home performance.

The Brazilian forward struck in the 10th minute, converting a cross from new recruit Mohammed Kudus, before the pair combined again on the hour mark for a spectacular second goal that showcased Richarlison’s aerial prowess.

Brennan Johnson added the third six minutes later but it was no meek surrender from the visitors, as they managed to take nearly as many shots as Tottenham without finding the net.

“I’m extremely happy with the three goals and the clean sheet. If I’m brutally honest, I felt we were a little bit out of synch at times, but the overall performance was good,” Frank said.

“I like the mentality and the hard work. We worked a lot on crosses, which is big for me, and we scored from two of them. That’s an element I was very happy with.”

The victory was notable for a Premier League first as Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka conceded a corner under new rules, for holding the ball for more than eight seconds.

Spurs took the lead when they won the ball back in Burnley’s half with their high press, and Kudus found space on the flank to whip in a cross for Richarlison to fire the ball past Dubravka.

Spurs had the lion’s share of possession and although Burnley responded well and grew into the game by pressing high and forcing turnovers, the visitors failed to beat Guglielmo Vicario.

Frank’s side came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, pinning Burnley back for long periods and they were rewarded when Richarlison grabbed his second.

ACROBATIC EFFORT

Kudus created space on the right to cross and Richarlison, stationed near the penalty spot, volleyed home with an acrobatic effort reminiscent of his overhead kick against Serbia at the 2022 World Cup.

“Thank you for the assists,” Richarlison said as he patted Kudus on the shoulder. “I’m so happy with this guy. Next week he deserves to score because he works so hard for the team.”

Spurs had a spring in their step and as Burnley looked to gain a foothold in the game, the home side won the ball back in midfield through Richarlison and Pape Matar Sarr set Johnson on his way before the winger slipped the ball past Dubravka.

“We went a goal down and responded well, creating chances. We missed a massive chance on about 58 minutes to get back in it,” Burnley manager Scott Parker said.

“Then they produce a world-class finish and it took the game away from us.”

Richarlison looked disappointed at not being given the chance to bag a hat-trick when Frank substituted him, but his replacement Dominic Solanke nearly made it 4-0 when he spun on the spot and fired wide.

Kudus received a standing ovation for his two assists and the Spurs fans also showed their support for Mathys Tel, who had been racially abused online after their Super Cup defeat by Paris St Germain on Wednesday.