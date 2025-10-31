Tottenham’s Europa League-winning goalkeeper retires at 27

Tottenham’s Europa League-winning squad member, Alfie Whiteman, has decided to part ways with football and pursue his new career.

He will now set out to begin his quest to become a photographer and filmmaker.

Whiteman had been with the Spurs since joining the club from his youth days. He parted ways with the club last year.

He also featured for England at Under-17 and U19 levels.

Whiteman spent two loan spells with Swedish side Degerfors, and never really looked like making any impact on the Tottenham first team.

He made his one first-team appearance for the north London side, coming on as a substitute in a Europa League match against Bulgarian club Ludogorets in November 2020.

After being part of the squad that won the Europa League last season, he retires with a European winner’s medal.