Tourism sector added Rs67bn to KP govt’s exchequer in three Eid days ‎

PESHAWAR: In a positive outcome of boosting tourism in the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has generated a revenue of Rs67 billion after 2.7 million tourists visited the province during Eid holidays, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, during the three days of the Eid ul Adha holidays, as many as 2.7 million tourists visited the Naran, Kaghan, Swat, and Galiyat areas in the province, boosting the revenue generation of the province by Rs67 billion.

The information department of the KP government also endorsed the figures in a message from its Twitter handle.

عیدالاضحیٰ کی تعطیلات میں خیبر پختونخوا کے سیاحتی علاقوں میں 27 لاکھ ستر ہزار سیاحوں کی آمد سے ریکارڈ 66 ارب سے زائد کا کاروبار #KPTourism #KPRisingWithMK #KPUpdates pic.twitter.com/7rqvXxTKF6 — Information Department KP (@infokpgovt) July 28, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to facilitate the tourists in the summer season, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government installed camping pods at different spots.

The camping pods have been established at 10 tourist spots to provide facilities to the people visiting the northern areas of the country.

The camping pods have been established at Thandiani, Sharan, Beshegram, Gabeen Jabba, Sheikh Badin, Mahabin, Yakh Tangi and other spots.

Each spot contains 26 camping pods.