Tourist family attacked by hotel staff, drivers in Nathia Gali

ABBOTTABAD: A tourist family from Peshawar was reportedly attacked by hotel employees and local drivers at Nathia Gali, located in the Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident went viral on Social media platforms showing that the hotel employees and local drivers attacked the tourist family’s car with stones and sticks.

The situation was later defused by the local police intervention.

According to reports, the altercation began with a dispute between the tourist family and a van driver.

The situation escalated when hotel employees and drivers joined in, leading to a violent confrontation. The police intervened and managed to bring the situation under control.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed that the hotel owners have settled the matter by compensating the family with Rs. 80,000.

Authorities are investigating the case to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.