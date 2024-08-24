web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Tourist family attacked by hotel staff, drivers in Nathia Gali

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ABBOTTABAD: A tourist family from Peshawar was reportedly attacked by hotel employees and local drivers at Nathia Gali, located in the Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident went viral on Social media platforms showing that the hotel employees and local drivers attacked the tourist family’s car with stones and sticks.

The situation was later defused by the local police intervention.

According to reports, the altercation began with a dispute between the tourist family and a van driver.

The situation escalated when hotel employees and drivers joined in, leading to a violent confrontation. The police intervened and managed to bring the situation under control.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed that the hotel owners have settled the matter by compensating the family with Rs. 80,000.

Authorities are investigating the case to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.