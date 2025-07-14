Watch: Tourist miraculously rescued after 16 hours in Kunhar River

BALAKOT: A tourist who was swept away by the strong currents of the Kunhar River in Balakot has been miraculously rescued after 16 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday near the Bhonja area of Faridabad when a car carrying four tourists from Gujranwala plunged into the river. Three of the passengers were injured but were rescued by local residents shortly after the accident.

However, one tourist remained missing, having been carried away by the river. A search operation was launched, and after 16 hours, police and rescue teams were able to locate and save the missing tourist. According to police, he had been trapped among rocks in the middle of the river.

Earlier, the Provincial Inspection Team has submitted a 63-page inquiry report on the recent Swat flood tragedy to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, highlighting serious lapses in preparedness, coordination, and response.

The report exposes systemic failures in handling such emergencies and recommends corrective actions. It identifies several government officials and departments as negligent, urging disciplinary action against those responsible.

Following the report, the Chief Minister has approved disciplinary measures. Departments including the District Administration, Irrigation, Local Government, and Rescue 1122 have been instructed to initiate legal proceedings within 60 days. Additionally, departments identified for systemic shortcomings must implement corrective measures within 30 days, including issuing new protocols and regulatory frameworks.