Tourist van accident injures 10 in Islamabad’s Daman-e-Koh

ISLAMABAD: In a tragic incident, at least 10 people sustained injuries as tourist van crashed in Daman-e-Koh area of Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Daman-e-Koh where the van carrying tourists from Gujrat overturned due to brake failure, however, miraculously the van didn’t plunge into the ravine.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital where they have been given the necessary treatment.

In a separate incident, at least four people were killed while six others sustained injuries after a tourists’ van suffered an accident in Skurdu’s Bishu valley.

The ill-fated van was carrying 10 passengers out of which four were killed. The seven injured persons were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Read more: Five dead as car plunges into gorge in Shikarpur

On May 29, at least 27 people were killed after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan.

The accident occurred due to overspeeding, said police adding that women and children were among the deceased. The ill-fated bus was traveling from Turbat to Quetta.

Soon after the incident, the rescue officials reached the site and shifted bodies and the injured to the Basima Civil Hospital.