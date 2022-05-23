Tourists stranded as Babusar Top receives heavy snowfall

GILGIT: Heavy snowfall in Babusar Top area of ​​Gilgit-Baltistan has left several tourists stranded along with their vehicles.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary, heavy snowfall is continuing at Babusar Top, after which Babusar-Naran National Highway has been temporarily closed. Passengers and tourists are advised to avoid travel on the highway till further orders.

The administration says up to 3 inches of snow has fallen in Babusar Top area so far, and rescue workers have been dispatched to the area to rescue tourists stranded with their vehicles.

The rescue officials, more than 50 vehicles, including dozens of passengers and tourists, have been rescued, who were trapped due to snowfall and bad weather at Babusar Top. The tourists rescued were moved to Babusar Centre.

According to rescue officials, intermittent snowfall is continuing at Babusar Top, while the temperature has dropped below freezing point.

