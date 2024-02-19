Tourists stranded near Abbottabad after heavy snowfall

25.9 C
ABBOTTABAD: Due to hours of snowfall in the mountainous regions, tourists from different corners across Pakistan were trapped near Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The tourist vehicles are also stuck on Murree Road due to heavy snow, meanwhile, despite passing several hours the stuck people are pleading with local authorities to clear the roads.

As per the reports, the central road leading to Gilgit, and dozens of local villages have also been affected with vehicles stranded along the highway.

The authorities stated that the rescue 1122 teams had been dispatched to help the stranded tourists, while the local authorities working tirelessly to ensure a safe evacuation of the tourists.

Lower Chitral, too, is grappling with the aftermath of heavy snowfall, resulting in the closure of the Chitral-Dorah Road.

Multiple vehicles are reported to be stuck in the snow, prompting active involvement from rescue and police personnel in the challenging task of clearing the road.

