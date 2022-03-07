Tovino Thomas talks ‘political intension’ in Aryan Khan drug case

Indian actor Tovino Thomas and director Aashiq Abu spoke about recent developments in the Aryan Khan drug case, believe it is an ‘attempt to tarnish Shahrukh Khan’s reputation’.

Celebrated actor of Malayalam film industry and ‘Minnal Murali’ fame, Tovino Thomas reacted to recent updates in the Aryan Khan drug case, where a special investigating team of NCB found ‘no evidence’ against the star kid.

During his recent outing with an Indian news portal, Thomas believed that the arrest of Khan was ‘politically motivated’ to tarnish the reputation of Bollywood superstar.

“I think that was their purpose, that was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intension to tarnish @iamsrk‘s reputation, his son’s reputation, it looks like that…”: @ttovino on #AryanKhan case#TalkingFilms pic.twitter.com/pAPfiIn7zQ — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) March 3, 2022

“That was their purpose. That was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intention to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation, his son’s reputation, it looks like that. I’m not stating it but it looks like that.”

South Indian director Aashiq Abu, who was part of the conversation with Tovino, added, “Several similar incidents have happened in Kerala. But when the truth finally comes out, they (the media) don’t even care about giving a correction or saying at least a sorry.”

For those unversed, a special team of NCB reportedly found allegations on Aryan Khan false earlier this week, as no evidence against the star kid was established.

“Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs hence there was no need to take his phone and check his chats; the chats do not suggest Khan was part of any international syndicate; the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual; the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery.”

It is pertinent to mention, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 during a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after receiving information about the possession of drugs. He remained in a Mumbai jail before getting released on bail on October 28.

