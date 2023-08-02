Toxic fumes of bedbug insecticide kill siblings in Karachi

KARACHI: Two siblings have died of toxic fumes of a bedbug insecticide in the Hijrat Colony area of Karachi, whereas, two more children were hospitalized, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that two siblings lost their lives due to toxic fumes of bedbug insecticide in a house in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony. The deceased children were identified as seven-year-old Farhan and a 15-year-old girl.

کراچی کے سلطان آباد میں کیڑے مار دوا سے 2 بہن بھائی جاں بحق#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/TOC7jgiptJ — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 2, 2023

Police added that two more children were hospitalised after their health deteriorated.

Police officials told the media that the parents had sprayed bedbug insecticide in an air-conditioned room where the whole family slept together. They added that the children’s health condition deteriorated when they woke up.

Police added that statement of the father was recorded and an investigation was launched into the incident.

In February, three people died, and two fell unconscious after consuming some ‘poisonous’ food in Sadiqabad, Punjab.

According to police, three people died and two others were rushed to hospital after consuming toxic food in Christain Colony, Sadiqabad.

The police said autopsy of the bodies is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the deaths, while samples of the food have been collected from the house.