Ban imposed on toy guns and firecrackers

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of toy guns and firecrackers in the city, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ban, imposed under Section 144, aims to maintain law and order during the upcoming Eid celebrations.

According to the administration, the ban is necessary to prevent potential disturbances and ensure public safety. The sale and purchase of toy guns and firecrackers have been prohibited, and violators will face action under Section 188.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those found selling or purchasing toy guns and firecrackers, particularly during Eid celebrations.

Earlier, at least six martyred including three FC personnel in BLA’s suicide blast targeting a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Naushki, Balochistan.

According to security sources, the blast occurred when a suicide bomber exploded himself near the FC convoy. Security forces responded promptly, killing three terrorists in the ensuing operation, in addition to the suicide bomber.

Read more: Two cops martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa terror attacks

Security sources revealed that security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to ensure no terrorists escape. All escape routes have been blocked, and the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Prior to this, a policeman was killed and six others injured in a roadside blast in Quetta on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred on Barori Road in the Karani area. A vehicle of the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) was patrolling the area when the blast took place near it.

The blast left seven ATF personnel wounded, and they were rushed to a hospital where one security officer succumbed to his injuries.