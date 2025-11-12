Toy Story 5 teaser trailer unveils chaos in the digital age

Toy Story 5 is on the horizon, and Pixar is making sure fans know it’s coming with a teaser that dropped recently. The film is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026, and from what the first footage shows, the toys are about to face a new kind of challenge — one that most of us can relate to in today’s gadget-obsessed world.

Bonnie, now eight years old, has a brand-new device, and the toys… well, they aren’t exactly thrilled. The teaser gives a glimpse of Woody, Buzz, and the gang reacting to a mysterious new tablet — voiced by Greta Lee — with a mix of fear and curiosity.

It’s a funny little moment, and honestly, it already feels like the kind of scene that will have adults chuckling at how kids today are glued to screens. Toy Story 5 seems to be leaning into that tension between classic play and modern electronics, and it’s kind of genius.

Andrew Stanton, who’s been with Toy Story since the very beginning, is back directing from his own script. Kenna Harris co-directs, and Lindsey Collins is producing, keeping a solid creative team behind the project. And yes, there’s a new character named Lilypad.

A shiny, playful toy that greets the others with a cheerful “Let’s play!” It’s small details like this that show Pixar hasn’t lost its touch for blending humor, heart, and tiny surprises.

The franchise itself has a long history. The first Toy Story hit screens in 1995, and we’ve watched Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) grow into cultural icons.

Toy Story 5 continues that legacy, bringing back familiar voices like Joan Cusack as Jessie and Tony Hale as Forky, alongside newcomers such as Conan O’Brien and Ernie Hudson stepping in for Combat Carl.

Toy Story 4, released in 2019, was a massive hit as it made over a billion dollars worldwide, plus an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. But Toy Story 5 doesn’t just feel like a repeat.

The first look suggests Pixar is pushing the story into new territory, exploring what these classic toys would make of a world dominated by tech. And judging by the trailer, the stakes feel both fun and emotional.